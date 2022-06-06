Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

