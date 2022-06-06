Monero Classic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,823.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $33,823.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

