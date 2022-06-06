Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.