Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.