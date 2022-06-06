Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.