Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $958,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

