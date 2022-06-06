Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $648,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,275.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

