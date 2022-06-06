Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,209,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.82 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

