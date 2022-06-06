Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 823,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

