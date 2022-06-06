Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $630.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.69 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

