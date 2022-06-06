MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.41.

MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

