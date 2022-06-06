Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $285.28 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

