Morgan Stanley Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $65.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. 137,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,347. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

