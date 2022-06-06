Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Morgan Stanley worth $915,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 100,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

