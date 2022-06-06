Morgan Stanley Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $65.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

