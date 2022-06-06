Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Lifted by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 7.3% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $45,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.42. 58,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,634. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

