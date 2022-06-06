Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.