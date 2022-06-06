Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 5.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NTRA stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 24,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

