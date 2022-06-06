National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

