National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

