nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

