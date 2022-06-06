nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

