NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

