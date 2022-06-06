New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $12.85 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

