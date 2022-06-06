Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nextdoor Holdings Inc. operates neighborhood network which connects neighbors, businesses and public services. It enables neighbors to receive information, give and get help and get things done. Nextdoor Holdings Inc., formerly known as Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 7.88.

Shares of KIND opened at 3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.25. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of 2.47 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

