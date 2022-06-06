NKN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.04 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, NKN has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

