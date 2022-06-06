Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.68. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

