Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.20

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 6488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.