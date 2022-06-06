Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.