Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

