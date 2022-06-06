NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

