Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $108.40. 98,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,341. Nova has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

