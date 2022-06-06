Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

NU’s (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. NU had issued 289,150,555 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $2,602,354,995 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get NU alerts:

NU opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.