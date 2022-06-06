Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

