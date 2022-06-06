O3Swap 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.10 or 0.02005778 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 257.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00375392 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.