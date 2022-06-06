Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Financial Contrast

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

3.1% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 27.09% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 44.06% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.84 $7.76 million $2.76 6.76 Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.81 $11.09 million $2.85 3.68

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services beats Solera National Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.