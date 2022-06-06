OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.67.

OpGen stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

