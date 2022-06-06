Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Holdings Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Orange County Bancorp worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

