Orchid Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.38 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

