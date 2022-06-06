Origin Materials (ORGN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Origin Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 287 1034 1310 44 2.42

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Origin Materials’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ competitors have a beta of -115.47, meaning that their average share price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 7.58 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -54.50

Origin Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Summary

Origin Materials competitors beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

