Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. 2,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,007. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

