Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.