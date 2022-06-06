Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 12.20 -$18.79 million ($0.16) -73.56 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.07 $2.02 billion $1.09 18.97

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -15.65% 2.33% 1.74% Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31%

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $22.18, suggesting a potential upside of 88.43%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

