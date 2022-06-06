PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Increased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PACW stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

