PAID Network Market Capitalization Tops $4.84 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $100,963.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.00781885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 274.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00387848 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.