Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.14

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.14 and last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 151484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.82.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$263,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,366.19. Insiders sold a total of 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,743,069 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

