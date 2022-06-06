Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 48.67% 34.59% 27.70% Ameriprise Financial 22.45% 50.02% 1.61%

This table compares Patria Investments and Ameriprise Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.95 $122.48 million $0.92 17.47 Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.22 $2.76 billion $26.04 10.42

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and Ameriprise Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 1 1 8 0 2.70

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $342.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Patria Investments pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

