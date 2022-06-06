PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.71

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 24575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

