Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.40 ($9.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 770 ($9.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 749.80 ($9.49). 2,012,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 765.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.88. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.53), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($36,297.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

