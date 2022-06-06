Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

