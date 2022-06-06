Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Financial Services Corp., a bank holding company, provides a full range of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York. It accepts various deposit products, including savings and demand deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of loan products comprising one-to-four family residential loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFIS. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

